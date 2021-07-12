Playing the clown prince of crime’s ex-girlfriend takes a lot out of an actor.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Margot Robbie talked about whether fans can expect more movies with Harley Quinn after “The Suicide Squad”.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming ‘Birds [of Prey]’… and filming this,” she said of the new film, “so I was kind of like, ‘Oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting.'”

Robbie added, “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

Talking about director James Gunn’s unique approach to the “Suicide Squad” property, the actress said, “What one director decides I don’t think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that’s an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn’t have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of ‘Suicide Squad’) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I’m sure was more appealing for him.”