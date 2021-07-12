Heidi Klum is sharing some sad news about her annual Halloween party.

After cancelling the bash last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supermodel, 48, will once again omit the celebration from this year’s calendar.

While promoting season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s “Making The Cut”, Klum told TooFab it still feels “insensitive” to plan for the spooky soiree.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel okay having a party,” she said. “So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum Talks Victoria’s Secret Rebranding: People ‘Should All Be Able To See Themselves In The Campaigns’

She added, “I don’t want anyone to get hurt because we’re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that.”

Instead of the huge party last year, which usually sees Klum in an over-the-top costume (like her Jessica Rabbit and Princess Fiona getups, from previous Halloweens), Klum celebrated her favourite holiday at home with her children.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Looks Back On Renewing Vows With Seal: ‘I Think I Got Married Eight Times’

Though there’s no party again this year, Klum does have some special plans for fans.

“I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I’m already working on something, because I’m also a creative person, and I live for that, that’s why I get up every morning because I love it,” she teased. “I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I’m definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?”