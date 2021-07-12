Dierks Bentley was joined by one very special guest during his recent appearance at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout.

On Saturday night, the country singer invited his 12-year-old daughter Evie on stage to sing his 2016 hit “Different For Girls”.

Bentley’s eldest child filled in for his duet partner Elle King, who was unable to attend as she’s in the final trimester of pregnancy with her first child.

The singer shared the special moment on Instagram:

Bentley’s latest performance came just days after he announced his highly anticipated Seven Peaks Music Festival has been cancelled.

“I am so sorry to announce that we are going to have to cancel 7P for this year. I really could not be more bummed out about it. We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions,” he wrote in a social media statement.

Fans can still see Bentley on the road for his 2021 “Beers On Me” tour, which kicks off August 13 with support from Riley Green and Parker McCollum.