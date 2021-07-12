You’ve probably never seen a performance like this.

In a preview of the next “America’s Got Talent”, the judges welcome to the stage Ehrlich, a performer who travelled to the U.S. from the Philippines only nine days earlier.

“I gave up everything to pursue my performing,” he says. “People thought I was crazy. I didn’t think I would make it here, but my friends and my family, they supported me and they inspired me to fight.

“I’m here, fighting for myself, my family, my friends, my community, my country. It is a dream to be here, the biggest stage in the world.”

Ehrlich next gathers his things for the performance, leaving the judges to wonder what is in store for them.

As the stage goes dark, the entertainer pulls out two lighted batons and begins miming with them, spinning them and dancing.

The judges, witnessing the show, appear shocked and dazzled as the audience gasps and cheers at the magical display.

For more, watch the clip.