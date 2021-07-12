Jessica Biel is teaming up with Jeremy Adams for a new business venture.

As parents of young kids, the pair wanted something different when it came to family wellness. So, they have launched Kinderfarms, a natural health and wellness brand for families, with their flagship product Kinderlyte.

According to a press release, Kinderlyte is “natural, medical-grade hydration and helps with all forms of dehydration from illness to sports, travel or even a late-night out.” Kinderlyte is made without artificial sweeteners, colours, or flavours. Next month, the brand will launch Kindersprout, a plant-based organic protein shake for kids.

RELATED: Jessica Biel Details Welcoming Her ‘Secret COVID Baby’ Phineas With Justin Timberlake

Photo: Courtesy Of Kinderfarms

“As a parent, I want to find products that are effective and also free of unnecessary artificial ingredients,” the actress, 39, said in a statement. “That’s why I am excited to be a part of the Kinderfarms family, a company that shares the same values when it comes to what we give our kids.”

Biel shares sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, with husband Justin Timberlake, 40.

Photo: Courtesy Of Kinderfarms

RELATED: Jessica Biel Responds To Twitter User Claiming She ‘Can’t Be Believably Cast In A Period Piece’

“You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn’t fit my values as a mom,” she told People in a new interview.

So Biel turned to Adams and co-founder Greg Willsey.

“We just said, ‘You know what, we can do better than this,'” Biel explained. “It’s like, once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about, like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid’s body?'”

Kinderfarms will also donate one per cent of all sales to support families globally through the “1% For The Planet” campaign.