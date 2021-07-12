Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Seems like Westeros follows Kit Harington wherever he goes.

While visiting Las Vegas, the actor, 34, appeared in his pal and fellow actor Rob McElhenney’s TikTok video, and it has since gone viral.

The clip, which now has almost 400,000 likes, shows Harington shocked by something unusual in a Sin City casino.

RELATED: Rose Leslie And Kit Harington Welcome Baby Boy

The short video opens with a shot of a “Game Of Thrones”-themed slot machine and quickly pans to the “GoT” alum with a heartbroken look on his face.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Criticizes ‘Offensive’ Suggestion People In The Arts Should Retrain Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A voice reads, “When you realize your deal didn’t include merchandising rights,” in the background.

Harington starred as Jon Snow for all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy drama.