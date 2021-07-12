The new documentary “Pray Away” takes on the rise of the religious conversion therapy movement and its attempts to “pray away the gay” and cure homosexuality.

“Pray Away” charts how a group of five men struggling with their sexuality in the 1970s started a bible group within their Evangelical church to help them leave their “homosexual lifestyle.” The group quickly received more than 25,000 letters from people seeking help and soon, Exodus International, the largest and most controversial conversion therapy organization in the world was formed.

But the group’s leaders struggled with a secret: their own “same-sex attractions” never went away. As the film’s official synopsis reads, “After years as Christian superstars in the religious right, many of these men and women have come out as LGBTQ, disavowing the very movement they helped start. Focusing on the dramatic journeys of former conversion therapy leaders, current members, and a survivor, ‘Pray Away’ chronicles the “ex-gay” movement’s rise to power, persistent influence, and the profound harm it causes.”

Directed by Kristine Stolakis, the documentary is produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum and is set to be released Aug. 3 on Netflix.