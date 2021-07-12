Click to share this via email

A new reality dating series with a spicy twist is coming to HBO Max.

The streaming network dropped its first trailer for “FBOY Island” on Monday.

The show sends three women to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men.

A dozen of the suitors are “Nice Guys” looking for love, while the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys”, who are there to compete for cold, hard cash.

CJ Franco, 30, a model, Nakia Renee, 28, a hair and makeup stylist, and Sarah Emig, 25, a social media manager, will be tasked with figuring out who is who while they search for a love connection.

Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the first three episodes of the show are set to debut on Thursday, July 29.