“Never Have I Ever” will be funnier and sexier than ever before when it finally returns to screens, according to the team behind the show.

The cast and crew of the hit Netflix series opened up on season 2 during a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The series centres on the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian teenager named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

“She’s still going to pull some crazy high jinks,” said co-creator Lang Fisher.

After finding herself in the middle of a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), Devi decides to date them both.

“Darren [Barnet] has said that season 2 is like season 1 but on fire,” said Lewison. “It’s exploding with so much more electricity.”

“How this show creates new narratives is quite stunning, especially for a woman of color,” Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi’s scrupulous mom Nalini, said. “What it means for a brown girl to navigate two boyfriends, it’s all brand new!”

Co-creator Mindy Kaling also looked back on releasing season 1 during COVID-19.

“There’s obviously heavy stuff, but it’s fun and it has a very pop tone, and I think that was very welcome at that time,” she said. “It was one of the most gratifying feelings to have it come out during that kind of dark time where there was so much uncertainty.”

Dream Teens: ‘Never Have I Ever’ returns for a smarter, funnier, sexier season 2.

“I feel like we stayed true to season 1,” Ramakrishnan added. “It’s a proper transition. I do think season 2 is better than season 1. I like to say, ‘We got no sophomore slump here!'”

“Never Have I Ever” returns to Netflix on July 15.