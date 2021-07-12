Tom Holland is speaking out in support of the England soccer team following their devastating defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Holland took to Instagram on Friday to call out the racial abuse some members of the team have been subjected to since losing out to Italy on penalties.

“The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down,” began the “Spider-Man” star.

Holland also blasted “the people who beat up the Italian fan and the a**holes hurling racist abuse.”

He continued, “You are not my countrymen. These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings not kicked while they are down.”

Addressing the three England players who missed their penalties during the shoot out, Holland added, “Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup.”

Elsewhere, Holland and Zendaya seemingly confirmed their long-rumoured romance with a recent steamy car kiss.