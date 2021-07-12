Halle Bailey’s time “Under the Sea” has come to an end.

The actress, who plays Ariel in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” remake, has just finished filming her scenes for the movie in Sardinia.

Bailey took to Instagram on Friday, July 12 to celebrate the occasion with a gorgeous sunset photograph.

“And just like that..that’s a wrap ❤️,” wrote the 21-year-old singer.

“After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it.”

She continued, “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory…it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end. This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be.”

Bailey then shared praise for a number of her fellow cast members, including Javier Bardem (King Triton), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), Awkwafina (Scuttle) and Jacob Tremblay (Flouder).

She added, “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol. Thank you Sardinia for a wonderful ending!!!”