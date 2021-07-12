Click to share this via email

Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson and Adrien Brody attend the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

Tilda Swinton showed off her cheeky sense of humour during the premiere of “The French Dispatch” on Monday, July 12.

The actress was caught playing a hilarious prank on co-star Timothée Chalamet as the audience gave the film a standing ovation.

A video of the comical incident shows Swinton sneakily sticking a “Tilda Swinton” sign on Chalamet’s back while pretending to give him a hug.

Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during ‘The French Dispatch’ standing ovation. #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/MNmkzdUktA — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 12, 2021

“Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during The French Dispatch standing ovation,” tweeted Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who caught the moment on camera.

“The French Dispatch” also stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The movie is set at the outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine”.

The film hits theatres on October 22.