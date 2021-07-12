Click to share this via email

Doja Cat handled an onstage tumble like a true pro during a recent gig in Miami.

The singer was performing at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday when she accidentally slipped and fell.

Fans who were at the gig have been sharing clips of the incident online.

Fans who were at the gig have been sharing clips of the incident online.

Doja can be seen flipping her hair as she performs “Tia Tamera” in front of a large crowd.

The 25-year-old star suddenly loses her footing and ends up on the ground.

However, Doja handles the situation perfectly by making the fall look like its part of her dance routine.

The Grammy-nominee later took to Twitter to ask fans for footage of the moment.