Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Zac Efron is showing just how far he’ll go to spend some quality time with his grandfather.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video captioned, “We’re coming Grandpa.”

RELATED: Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Tricia Helfer, Zac Efron & More Star In Animated Short ‘Save Ralph’, Watch New Behind-The-Scenes Footage

The video sees the actor staging a “Mission Impossible”-style plan to bust his grandfather out of a nursing home.

The “Greatest Showman” star steals an employee badge before sneakily making his way towards his grandpa’s room.

RELATED: Joshua Basset ‘Not Trying To Live Up’ To Zac Efron’s ‘High School Musical 2’ Performance

“Let’s get out of here,” says the senior citizen, who is ready and waiting to go with Efron and his brother Dylan.

The brothers then drive their grandpa home to watch the Euro 2020 final.

RELATED: Zac Efron And Brother Dylan Put Their Ripped Abs On Display While Bungee Jumping Shirtless In Australia

“Just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys,” wrote Dylan underneath the hilarious video.