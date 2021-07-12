Justin Glaze is addressing some controversial past Tweets that have recently resurfaced online.

The “Bachelor” contestant made insults against Black women and used homophobic slurs in the offensive Tweets.

Glaze, who sent the Tweets when he was a teenager, opened up about the posts during the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams.

“I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used,” said Glaze.

“The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That’s not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now.”

He continued, “When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying. The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn’t really think anything of.”

The 27-year-old went on, “What I said was ignorant and hurtful then [and ] it’s ignorant and hurtful now. No matter how long it was, those words shouldn’t have come out of my mouth. I’m obviously in a much different place now, over a decade later as a 27-year-old and I can look back and be ashamed of the words that I used…I know as I’ve matured and evolved and grown as a person, I’m a totally different version of Justin than I was.”

Glaze, who is currently competing for Katie Thurston’s heart, added, “I know those words would never come out of my mouth, because I know the weight that they carry, no matter what context they’re used in. I understand how much allyship and support those groups that I offended need.”