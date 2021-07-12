Click to share this via email

Sacha Baron Cohen has filed suit against a company who used an image of his “Borat” character to sell medical marijuana in Massachusetts.

According to TMZ, the comedian is suing Solar Therapeutics for allegedly using Borat’s face on their giant billboards.

The company also uses the words “It’s nice,” which is one of the character’s signature phrases.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Cohen said that he has no connection whatsoever to the company.

The actor also said that he doesn’t smoke marijuana “and would never join an ad campaign for pot.”

The outlet further claims that Cohen is suing for at least $9 million ($11M CAD) in damages.

He has additionally asked the court to stop the company from using Borat’s name and image.