Charlie Robinson, best known for his role on the beloved NBC sitcom “Night Court”, has died. He was 75.

The actor died on Sunday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to multiple reports. Robinson died as a result of cardiac arrest and multi-system organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, People reports.

Robinson’s career lasted over 50 years with roles both on television and on stage. His first film role came in Jack Nicholson’s 1971 directorial debut, “Drive, He Said”. The same year, Robinson was cast in his first TV role, with a part on “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law”.

His most iconic role came in 1984, playing the court clerk Mac Robinson in the second season of the iconic sitcom “Night Court”. It was a part he played for 180 episodes, throughout the show’s 9 season run.

Robinson later played a fictionalized version of himself in an episode of “30 Rock” in which he reprised his role as Mac in a meta-recreation of “Night Court”, which reunited him with several of his old co-stars.

Robinson continued acting until his death, with a recurring role on the CBS sitcom “Mom”, as well as a miniseries, “Love in the Time of Corona”. He already filmed two projects that are currently in post-production.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita, and his children — Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron — as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stars have been taking to Twitter to pay tribute to Robinson.

RIP Charlie Robinson. You were a wonderful actor 💔https://t.co/V149vgsqKs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2021

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 75 https://t.co/GRfeHNnRJj via @thr Goodbye, fellow MOM cast member. You were so true to life. Save a place for us at the table up there❤️ — Mimi Kennedy (@MimiKennedyLA) July 13, 2021

Oh, no!

I'm so sorry to read this.

Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched.

Rest well, Charlie, I thought you'd live forever.https://t.co/CIekSXCB48 — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) July 12, 2021

