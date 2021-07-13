Cardi B faced backlash after gifting her daughter Kulture a diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte, reportedly costing around $150,000, for her third birthday over the weekend.

RELATED: Cardi B Shares Stunning Maternity Photos After Revealing Pregnancy During 2021 BET Awards

Kulture’s dad Offset then went one further by buying her a $250,000 Richard Millie watch.

Some social media users commented on how it was all so extravagant for such a young girl.

Well it’s $150,000 for the necklace and the watch her dad got her was $250,000… kid better be happy! People are hating because it’s just ridiculous. she is 3. — 💁‍♀️ (@bar10daa) July 12, 2021

That necklace is worth a decent college education. Hopefully when the kid graduates she'll be able to formulate complete and coherent sentences rather than this word vomit. — Zach (@MaxHardcore1980) July 13, 2021

Cardi, currently expecting her second child, responded to one person on Twitter, according to Yahoo!, replying to the now-deleted tweet:

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

Cardi added a tweet:

Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran 😩 https://t.co/tnIYry5LoI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

This isn’t the first time the parents have been criticized for their over-the-top gifts.

Offset was previously slammed online for gifting the then-two-year-old with an $8,000 pink Birkin bag.

Talk about celebrating in style! @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN throw a very lavish party for Kulture's third birthday! pic.twitter.com/CTHvBA9KLX — ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 12, 2021

Kulture’s party over the weekend featured a petting zoo, Disney princesses, a huge Cinderella cake, and a tunnel of pink balloons.

Mother and daughter wore matching pink ball gowns.