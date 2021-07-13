Gayle King does not have time for those who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The “CBS This Morning” host was interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday when she mentioned how any family members not getting the vaccine wouldn’t be invited on an upcoming vacation.

Daily COVID cases are rising again across most of the U.S. Over the past week, new cases are up by 66%, and infection rates are rising in more than three dozen states. Health officials say the speed of the Delta variant's spread is worrisome. Dr. Fauci joins us to explain. pic.twitter.com/AM22gkf5Yi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 12, 2021

“I don’t know how many more times you can say to people, ‘Listen, it will save your life,'” she told Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Reveals The One Time Gayle King Wished She Was Her In Their 45-Year Friendship

King continued, “I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I’m now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That’s how strongly I’m taking what you’re saying.”

Dr. Fauci appeared on the morning show to emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine. Currently, under half of the U.S. population have been vaccinated.

RELATED: Gayle King Is Going To Be A Grandmother: ‘I’ve Been Keeping A List Of Baby Names’

He also discussed the highly contagious Delta variant.

Fauci told King, “We really need to get more people vaccinated because that’s the solution. This virus will, in fact, be protected against, with the vaccine.”