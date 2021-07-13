Arsenio Hall brought back one of his signature segments as he hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

The comedian, who had his own talk show — “The Arsenio Hall Show” — which ran from 1989 to 1994, and again in 2013-2014, mentioned his old segment: “Things that make you go, Hmmm”.

However, given all the drama in today’s world, he then renamed it to be called “Things that make you go, WTF.”

Hall began, “So I’m looking at the paper this morning, which means the writers woke up early to get me prepared.

“There’s a company selling something called ‘wet pants denim.’ You see this? It’s a real thing. It’s jeans… that make you look like you peed on yourself. I don’t know what that’s about. Saves us a lot of time and urine though. I guess. They cost $75, but you know you could pee on your pants for free, right?

“That’s one of those things that makes you say… WHAT THE F**K!?”

He continued, “This might be one of the weirdest headlines I’ve ever seen — ‘Meth Pollution in the Waterways Turns Trout into Junkies.’

“That’s right – apparently areas where people smoke meth – it gets into the water and the fish start to behave like meth heads. Yes, they lose their teeth… they move to Riverside. I guess they get the stuff from Walter Whitefish.

“That’s one of those pictures that make you say… WHAT THE F**K!?”

Hall also joked about TikTokers snorting garlic to clear their sinuses.

See more in the clip above.