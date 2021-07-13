The last year has been quite a ride for Jason Sudeikis.

Ahead of the second season premiere of his award-winning hit “Ted Lasso”, the actor is on the cover of GQ, on newsstands July 20; in it he opens up about his trials and tribulations.

Earlier this year it was revealed that he and Olivia Wilde were no longer a couple. Though the news shocked many, Sudeikis says that their relationship had in fact ended in November 2020.

The public learned about the split after photos emerged in January of Wilde holding hands with Harry Styles, who stars in her new film “Don’t Worry Darling”.

Sudeikis says that at the time, he still didn’t quite have clarity about the end of their relationship.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he says, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The 45-year-old tells GQ, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Jason Sudeikis – Photo: Hill & Aubrey for GQ

Looking over all the events of the last year in his life, Sudeikis admits it has been hard but not totally negative.

“I think it was really neat,” he says. “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger. It doesn’t mean, when you blast back up, you’re not going to run into a bunch of s**t and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I’d take that over 412 bones anytime.”

He adds, “But there is power in creating 412 bones! Because we all know that a bone, up to a certain age, when it heals, it heals stronger. So, I mean, it’s not to knock anybody that doesn’t land like an Avenger. Because there’s strength in that, too.”

In the meantime, Sudeikis has also become a more prominent celebrity thanks to “Ted Lasso”, and he admits the public’s misconceptions about him can be disorienting.

“You’re just being tossed into the situation and then trying to figure it out,” he says. “You come to be thoughtful about it. But also try to stay open to it. I don’t ever want to be cynical.”