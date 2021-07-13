The 2021 Emmy nominations are being announced Tuesday and here’s where you can watch all the action live.

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones will do the honours along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The live event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, with the Joneses unveiling which stars of the small screen will be up for awards at the Sept. 19 ceremony.

To be eligible for an Emmy this year, episodes must have aired between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that this year’s ceremony would return with a live, in-person audience and a host in the form of Cedric the Entertainer.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” the star said.

RELATED: Alex Trebek, Larry King And Regis Philbin Get Touching Tributes At 2021 Daytime Emmys

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before.”