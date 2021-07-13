Click to share this via email

A giant red panda stomps through Toronto in Disney Pixar’s new trailer for “Turning Red”.

Oscar-winning director Domee Shi (“Bao”) and Disney Pixar are behind the film, whose trailer was released Tuesday.

“Turning Red”. Photo: 2021 Disney/Pixar

“Mei Lee is a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she ‘poofs’ into a giant red panda!”

“Turning Red”. Photo: 2021 Disney/Pixar

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee. Canada’s own Sandra Oh (“The Chair”, “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother Ming.

“Turning Red” premieres March 11, 2022, in theatres.