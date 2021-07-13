Click to share this via email

Meadow Walker, 22, has a new man in her life.

Meadow is the daughter of late “Fast and the Furious” star Paul Walker. The young woman, whose godfather is Vin Diesel, is dating actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The relationship was revealed on Thornton-Allan’s Instagram.

The actor posted a photo of the pair gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes with Thornton-Allan’s arm around Walker.

“Best friend,” Thornton-Allan captioned the post. Walker appeared to confirm the romantic nature of their relationship with a comment reading, “My love.”

Meadow Walker, Louis Thornton-Allan. Photo: Instagram/Meadow Walker

Cruise over to Walker’s Instagram Story and you can see a photo of her holding Thornton-Allan’s face.

Paul Walker passed away on Nov. 30, 2013, in a fatal car crash in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California. Walker was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.