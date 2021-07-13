Click to share this via email

Radiohead and frontman Thom Yorke are giving “Creep” a fresh coat of paint.

Yorke remixed the band’s iconic song and released it on Monday through XL Recordings. Yorke’s rendition reduces the song to a creeping pace, slowing down the track significantly and extending the song length from 3:56 to 9:02.

Yorke’s version of the track is called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)”. Compare the two versions above.

Radiohead’s last album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. Yorke released his latest solo album Anima in 2019. Yorke, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Sinner formed Smile this year and debuted at the Glastonbury Festival in May.