Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are adding to the family.

Graham, 33, and Ervin, 32, announced on Instagram Tuesday that their second child is en route. The supermodel revealed the news with a scenic photo of herself and her baby bump.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Ervin commented on the photo with a pair of red heart emojis.

RELATED: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Surprises A Pregnant Fan

The couple, who have been married for 11 years and share son Isaac, 17 months, have been eager for a second child. Back in February, Graham said a second child was definitely on the table.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the Nebraska native told WSJ. Magazine. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breastfeeding.”