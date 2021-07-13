Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys are in.

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honours on Tuesday, along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” tied for the most program nominations with 24, followed by “WandaVision” (23), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (21), “Saturday Night Live” (21), “Ted Lasso” (20), “Lovecraft Country” (18), “The Queen’s Gambit” (18), and “Mare of Easttown” (16).

RELATED: Alex Trebek, Larry King, And Regis Philbin Get Touching Tributes At 2021 Daytime Emmys

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are both up for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series gong, along with Jurnee Smollett for “Lovecraft Country”, Mj Rodriguez for “Pose”, Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and Uzo Aduba for “In Treatment”.

Those up for the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award include Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us”, Josh O’Connor for “The Crown” and Billy Porter for “Pose”.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air on Sept. 19.

See more nominations below and see the full list here.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan” (TBS)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)