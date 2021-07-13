Congratulations are in order for Jenna Walker and her new fiancé Ryan Watson.

Walker, one half of brother-sister country duo The Reklaws, shared the happy news on Instagram this week, posting stunning photos of the romantic proposal at Alberta’s picturesque Lake Louise.

“YES 1000 TIMES OVER @ryanwatson15 💍,” gushed the singer. “(Also the ring is temporary because he knows me well and is letting me pick! Any suggestions will be helpfullll!) 💕💕💕”

Friends and fellow country singers like Hunter Brothers, Meghan Patrick, “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Astrid Loch, and more sent well wishes in the comments section.

In a statement to ET Canada the singer says, “I have know him my entire life! So to get to share the rest of it together is something very special! Our lives are crazy, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Walker will continue her celebrations at the Calgary Stampede, where The Reklaws will hit the Nashville North Stage for a performance on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 p.m.

This year’s Nashville North headliners also include James Barker Band, Jade Eagleson, Hunter Brothers, Jess Moskaluke, and more.