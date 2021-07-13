The Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are out and reactions from the nominees are pouring in.

On Tuesday morning, the Television Academy revealed the nominees for the 73rd annual awards show, and celebs were out in force sharing their reactions to the news.

Seth Rogen, who is a producer on the superhero hit “The Boys”, didn’t hold back his excitement about the show securing a nod for Drama Series.

“Pose” star Billy Porter, also shared his reaction to being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, saying in a statement, “I am honoured and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that ‘Pose’ has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was nominated himself for “Hamilton”, also turned his attention to “Pose”, congratulating star Mj Rodriguez for becoming the first transgender performer nominated in a major acting category.

Rodriguez also received congratulations from “Schitt’s Creek” star and co-creator Dan Levy and “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox.

My baby sis has done it. I'm so insanely proud. @MjRodriguez7 https://t.co/JnBoYjkUDb — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 13, 2021

Levy also reacted to his own nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his hosting gig on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Hamilton” star David Diggs, meanwhile, said of his own nomination for Supporting Actor in a TV movie, “Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise. How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in “Hamilton”, said, “I can’t stop saying WOW. I’m so excited to be nominated for an EMMY with all of these amazing actresses. And to be recognized in this category with my sister, Phillipa Soo, has me crying tears of joy! For me, ‘Hamilton’ is truly a gift that keeps on giving! Thank you, Television Academy, for providing this opportunity to celebrate our work together again. I am so grateful for this tremendous honour!”

Hugh Grant, who is nominated for his lead performance in “The Undoing”, said in a statement, “I’m extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors – especially Nicole [Kidman].“

“The Underground Railroad” director Barry Jenkins turned attention away from the series itself, which was nominated for in the Limited Series category, highlighting instead star Thuso Mbedu and editor Joi McMillon, who weren’t nominated, but whose contributions made the show shine.

.@TheUGRailroadTV would be NOTHING without these two women. On this night (it's 1am here), I can think of no better way to mark the occasion than to celebrate them -this show is unquestionably a creation made in THEIR image, their vision. I love them deeply, MADLY, DEARLY 💜 pic.twitter.com/RGa9kZkpYQ — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) July 13, 2021

“Emily in Paris” showrunner Darren Star said of his show’s Comedy Series nomination, “We are so thrilled to be recognized by The Television Academy for ‘Emily in Paris’ and to be included with such fantastic company. Making this show with Netflix, MTV Entertainment Studios, and our extraordinary French crew has been a true joy and on behalf of every person who has worked so hard on this show, we want to thank the Emmy voters for this amazing recognition.”

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby reacted to the show’s 16 nominations, including nods Limited Series, actors Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and director Craig Zobel.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be so greatly recognized by The Television Academy for ‘Mare of Easttown’ and to be included among such amazing company,” Ingelsby said. “This is such a deeply personal and important story for me and none of this could have ever been possible without our amazing cast and crew. Thank you to HBO and my partners at wiip for their unwavering support and separately I want to congratulate Kate, Jean, Evan, Julianne and Craig on their much deserved nominations.”

“Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio was elated to see his series nominated in the Best Comedy Series category.

Meanwhile, actor Paul Walter Hauser, a noted fan of “Cobra Kai”, had tweet last week that he will plank for 10 minutes if the show gets nominated, and he promised the plank will indeed happen in August. Presumably fans will hold him to it.

If Cobra Kai gets an Emmy nod, I will plank for 10 minutes, wearing only white underpants. #cobrakai #fyc — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) July 8, 2021

Emma Corrin, who was nominated for her role as Princess Diana in the most recent season of “The Crown”, said in a statement, “‘It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!’ Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It’s an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on ‘The Crown’. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don’t want to wake up from – I’m so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!”

William H. Macy celebrated his nomination for his performance in “Shameless” by sharing a TikTok video dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot S**t”.

Paul Bettany, who was nominated for his performance in “WandaVision” and starred in the nominated TV movie “Uncle Frank:, also released a statement saying, “What fantastic news to wake up to this morning! I’m deeply honoured to have been nominated for what was a dream role for me, and I’m thrilled for all of my ‘WandaVision’ family for the love they received from the academy. And then to see ‘Uncle Frank’ get recognized as well makes this the happiest of mornings.”

Jonathan Van Ness shared their joy at being nominated alongside his “Queer Eye” cast members for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Series.

We’re nominated for Oustanding Host for a Reality or Competition series again 😭🥳🏳️‍🌈💕I’m so honored and grateful to work with my friends on such a special show love you @Karamo @tanfrance @bobbyberk @antoni pic.twitter.com/tpbsKI6IGi — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 13, 2021

Actor Giancarlo Esposito shared his reaction to being nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “The Mandalorian”, saying, “I am deeply honoured and completely overwhelmed with gratitude that comes with this recognition. I am grateful to the Television Academy and all its members who champion the creative arts to uplift, inspire, educate and entertain. Funny how when you least expect it, and are inspired by the LOVE and commitment to the craft, all your dreams come true! Thank you, Team Mandalorian! So inspired! So proud!”

Zach Braff, who received a nod for directing an episode of “Ted Lasso”, also tweeted his reaction.

I’m so honored and happy about this! https://t.co/qSNAgmZ2Qi — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 13, 2021

Actor Brett Goldstein, who was nominated for Outstanding Support Actor for his role as Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso”, said in a statement, “Holy f–ing s—. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s***. Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special thanks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing… As a cynical English guy I’m struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I’m not crying, you’re crying. F* off! You’re crying. You **.”

The documentary series “Allen v. Farrow” received seven Emmy nods this morning.

“We are beyond thrilled and honoured by this incredible recognition from our peers. This series was extremely challenging to make on multiple levels and it’s deeply moving to have our filmmaking and investigative work championed in this way,” co-creators Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy said.

“We are grateful to our incredible editors, executive producers, music and sound teams, graphic artists, and HBO for bringing their best to this project every single day; and are hugely grateful to Dylan and the Farrow family for their exceptional courage,” they continued. “Lastly we are especially grateful for what this recognition represents to survivors of incest everywhere, as it lets them know they are heard, believed, and no longer alone.”

Series composer Michael Abels, who was also nominated, said, “I’m thrilled to be nominated for such an impactful series and I’m grateful to the filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, to HBO, to my music team and to all of the musicians who contributed so much of their time and energy to this project. I’m honoured to be part of a series that has been nominated for its excellence on so many levels. And I’d like to commend Dylan Farrow on her persistence and bravery.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards are set to air live on Sept. 19.