Zendaya was surprised by the controversy surrounding the redesign of her “Space Jam” character Lola Bunny.

Lola has been changed for the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” flick. Gone is the crop top, with execs targeting a stronger, more feminine attitude. However, many fans of the original film were less than enthused about the update.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya said of the reporter being shocked by the reaction to Lola’s new look: “I didn’t know that was going to happen either! I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was.

“But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it.”

RELATED: LeBron James Talks About How The Original ‘Space Jam’ Inspired Him

Zendaya added, “She’s special to a lot of people and their childhoods and they’ve been able to grow up with her, so I get that sense of protection.”

RELATED: LeBron James Gets On The Court With The Toon Squad In New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer

Director Malcolm D. Lee also told EW of the character back in March: “Lola [Bunny] was very sexualized.

“This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons. I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine.”