Demi Lovato shared a message about misgendering on Instagram this week.

On Tuesday, the singer admitted they sometimes “accidentally misgender” themselves, adding: “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

RELATED: Demi Lovato And Noah Cyrus Hold Hands After Attending Six Flags Event With Friends

Lovato shared, “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally.”

They captioned the post, “I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention.

“It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 remember that I love you, and to keep going 🤟🏼☮️💗 #nonbinaryawarenessweek.”

RELATED: Lizzo Corrects Paparazzo After They Misgender Demi Lovato

Lovato also shared other posts marking Non-Binary Awareness Week.