Demi Lovato shared a message about misgendering on Instagram this week.

On Tuesday, the singer admitted they sometimes “accidentally misgender” themselves, adding: “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

Lovato shared, “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally.”

They captioned the post, “I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. Itโ€™s all about your intention.

“Itโ€™s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, itโ€™s okay ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’ž remember that I love you, and to keep going ๐ŸคŸ๐Ÿผโ˜ฎ๏ธ๐Ÿ’— #nonbinaryawarenessweek.”

Lovato also shared other posts marking Non-Binary Awareness Week.