“Charlie’s Angels” set production assistant Shaun O’Banion is setting the record straight about those Lucy Liu and Bill Murray rumours.

Rumblings have been doing the rounds for years that Murray, who played Bosley in the 2000 flick, did not get along with Liu, who played Alex.

Murray ended up being replaced by Bernie Mac in the sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”.

A tweet went viral earlier this month about the alleged fallout between Murray and Liu, with the social media user in question posting:

This led to O’Banion clearing up a few things.

He wrote, “Basically, Murray rewrote a bunch of scenes without telling anyone (including Drew [Barrymore] who was a producer). He put the new pages in everyone’s trailers & everyone came to set wondering where the hell the new pages had come from. Murray was the last to step on stage and by that time there was already mass confusion.”

“McG (director) was p**sed that no one had consulted him. The AD’s were also pissed. Drew’s producing partner came in and Murray was like, ‘what’s going on?’ McG was like, ‘did you get new pages in your trailer?’ And Murray was like, ‘No. But I put new pages in everyone else’s trailer.’ Drew and her partner were pretty upset by this. Murray was like, ‘I’m making it better, ok? You’ve got, like, 16 writers on this thing…’ and Lucy spoke up, saying something like, ‘this is way out of line.'”

“Murray turned and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re complaining about. I have you more lines. I mean… look who you’re in with here. You’re TV… and this is the big league.’ At that point Lucy shouted, ‘F**k you, you f**king c********r!'” he continued.

“And the AD’s promptly cleared the stage as Lucy ran off the stage crying. Cameron was trying to be the peacekeeper and protect Drew as the AD’s cleared the stage. Of course all of us in production had to stay inside to keep people out. I love Bill Murray (and had worked with him before), but what he said to her was totally uncalled for. Really belittling and s***ty.

“This was pretty early in the process too, and the crew already really liked Lucy (and Cameron [Diaz] and Drew). Anyway. No punches were thrown. At least not physically. He later apologized though not entirely sincerely imho.”

O’Banion has since insisted:

He also said:

ET Canada has reached out to Murray’s rep for comment.