Love and family have been a big priority for Halsey.

Halsey, 26, opens up about her relationship with Alev Aydin and her pregnancy in the August 2021 cover issue of Allure.

“Alev and I have been really good friends for four years,” she explains. “When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

When it comes to opinions, Halsey is focusing on her inner circle.

“Nobody knew I was dating someone,” Halsey asserts. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender.”

RELATED: Halsey Announces Fourth Album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey. Photo: Jackie Nickerson/Allure

Adding, “I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

Pregnancy has been quite the learning opportunity for Halsey.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f**king journal every single day,'” Halsey recalls.

“I have done none of those things. Zero. None,” she admits. “I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

RELATED: Halsey Donates $100,000, Announces ‘Universal’ Baby Shower

Halsey. Photo: Jackie Nickerson/Allure

And the tolls of early stage motherhood have been all too real.

“I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day,” she speaks candidly. “I was on so many medications — Diclegis and Zofran and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications.”

Concluding, “I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby okay?’ I was so angry with myself. You have one f**king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that. I felt like such a failure.”

Allure’s August 2021 issue is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on July 13, and abroad as of Aug. 20.