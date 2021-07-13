Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jojo Siwa is showing off a surprising new skill set.

The YouTuber took the Internet by storm Tuesday after making her baseball debut during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Representing the Chicago Cubs, Siwa, who wore the number eight jersey, impressed the world after hitting a double off pitcher Quavo. The epic moment came just seconds after the rapper struck out Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Battles It Out With Charli And Dixie D’Amelio On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Siwa played with a number of fellow celebrities playing in the annual charity baseball game that aids in fighting hunger in Colorado, among them was Anthony Mackie, DJ Steve Aoki, Ross Butler, Noah Beck, Charles Melton, Residente, Blake Gray and Kane Brown.

Even sports writer Wes Crosby was impressed with Siwa’s baseball skills, tweeting, “JoJo Siwa it a double off Quavo after he struck out DK Metcalf. What a sentence.”

RELATED: Elton John Celebrates JoJo Siwa Before Her Show Stopping ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Performance

JoJo Siwa hit a double off Quavo after he struck out DK Metcalf. What a sentence. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) July 13, 2021

Check out some other reaction from Twitter:

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: JoJo Siwa trending after dominating in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. JoJo hit a double off Quavo. Also, the MLB made this fancam for JoJo. pic.twitter.com/HOhuGTPcT0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

jojo siwa hitting a double off quavo and then being waved in by steve aoki on the next pitch in the celebrity game has been the best sports moment since pre-covid — splash (@jswizzballs) July 13, 2021

celebrity softball 1st batter – dk metcalf – strikes out 2nd batter – jojo siwa, legend – a liner to left for a double — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) July 13, 2021

When JoJo Siwa rips a double with no effort after DK Metcalf strikes out. Never thought that’d be something I would see. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hf4RdbpRVI — Max Preston (@MaxPrestonTV) July 13, 2021