Jojo Siwa is showing off a surprising new skill set.

The YouTuber took the Internet by storm Tuesday after making her baseball debut during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Representing the Chicago Cubs, Siwa, who wore the number eight jersey, impressed the world after hitting a double off pitcher Quavo. The epic moment came just seconds after the rapper struck out Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Siwa played with a number of fellow celebrities playing in the annual charity baseball game that aids in fighting hunger in Colorado, among them was Anthony Mackie, DJ Steve Aoki, Ross Butler, Noah Beck, Charles Melton, Residente, Blake Gray and Kane Brown.

Even sports writer Wes Crosby was impressed with Siwa’s baseball skills, tweeting, “JoJo Siwa it a double off Quavo after he struck out DK Metcalf. What a sentence.”

