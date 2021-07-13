Click to share this via email

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones are husband-and-wife.

The Spice Girls star, a.k.a. Baby Spice, and Damage frontman Jade Jones confirmed their wedding on Tuesday.

“Mr. and Mrs. Jones!” Bunton captioned an Instagram adorable photo of the pair in their wedding outfits. Jones posted a similar photo to his own Instagram with the caption, “Me and Mrs. Jones!”

London-based photographer Andrew Timms was responsible for capturing the moment.

Bunton, 45, and Jones, 42, have been together since 1998. They got engaged in 2006 and share two sons: Beau Lee, 13, and Tate Lee, 10.