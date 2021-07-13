“Legally Blonde” is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Reese Witherspoon and some of the film’s cast took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the iconic movie that hit big screens 20 years ago today.

Sharing some never-before-seen shots from behind-the-scenes of filming, Witherspoon honoured Elle Woods and the film that made her a superstar.

“Omigod you guys… #LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life. 😆 But truly… playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I’m so honoured to have been a part of sharing her story with you all,” she captioned the post. “Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, Halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! 💕”

She added, “I wonder… what will Elle do next?”

Witherspoon also shared a series of snaps to her Instagram story.

Selma Blair, who played Vivian Kensington, shared her own tribute post where she reminisced about her time on set.

“This was a time before cameras on phones. I walked around with a tiny vintage camera but never remembered to take many. I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work,” she captioned a series of photos. “I made lifetime friends. Fell on my face impersonating Billy Elliot. Right after the group shot. Where I am standing on my toes. Trying to be taller. While Reese was inside… on set working. Making Elle Woods. 💘 I love you all.”

“Legally Blonde” first premiered in 2003 and starred Witherspoon, Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Victor Garber and more.

In 2003, “Legally Blonde: Red, White And Blonde” premiered.