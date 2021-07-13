Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on this week’s edition of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”, in which various stars are assisted by “Property Brothers” siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott to perform a home renovation for someone very special in their lives.

As the Daily Mail reported, Paltrow grabbed a sledgehammer and pitched in to help the Scotts transform the home of her personal assistant, Kevin.

According to Paltrow, her assistant had been saving up for a long time before he was able to purchase his West Hollywood condo. “This is his forever home,” she said, noting that Kevin “has been an incredible constant in my life. I trust him with everything. He’s my right hand man. He knows where all the bodies are buried.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Gives Back To His Personal Trainer In New ‘Celebrity IOU’

In fact, she explained that their relationship had long since transcended employer-employee, and that they had “formed something that seems really deeper than colleagues. It really feels like family.”

Through the process, Paltrow discovered her inner contractor and managed to impress the Scotts, even joking that if she does another Marvel movie her superpower will be removing sinks.

When it was time for the big reveal, Kevin proved to be thrilled with the final product. “It’s pretty fantastic that you did this for me,” he told Paltrow, telling the Scotts, “She is like a sister to me.”

RELATED: ‘Celebrity IOU’: Kim Kardashian, Kris And Kendall Jenner Surprise A Friend With A Stunning Backyard Makeover

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays on HGTV Canada.