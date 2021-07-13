Don Cheadle sees eye-to-eye with haters on his Primetime Emmy nomination.

Cheadle was among the talent nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category. Joining him are Charles Dance (“The Crown”), Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”), Carl Weathers (“Lovecraft Country”) and Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”).

Cheadle, a 10-time Emmy nominee and one-time Academy Award nominee, reprised his “Avengers: Endgame” award War Machine/Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes in the Disney+ series “Falcon and Winter Soldier” for a whopping 95-second scene in episode one.

In the scene, Cheadle shared his thoughts on Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) declining to take on the Captain America persona.

Some people online were scratching their heads over Cheadle’s nomination despite such a short scene. Cheadle actually agreed with those complaints.

“Thanks, well wishes. Sorry, haters. Agreed,” Cheadle commented. “I don’t really get it either, but on we go.”

