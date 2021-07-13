Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is adding a new face to her Skims shape wear and loungewear line, Kate Moss.

The icon, 47, appears in the line’s summer campaign, posing topless in boxer briefs and Skims’ fan-favourite bra and underwear sets.

“I first met Kate in 2014 through Riccardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humour, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since!” wrote to social media for her announcement.

Adding, “She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of @SKIMS this summer!”

Hailey Bieber appreciated the collab, hitting the comment section of Kardashian’s post, writing, “Insane 😍.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s BBF Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. “Food God”, added, “SKIMS just went high fashion 👏🏻.”

Kardashian, who launched Skims in 2018, and Moss have been friends for years, and they recently toured the Vatican in Rome together with Moss’ 18-year-old daughter Lila.