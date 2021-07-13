Ashley Monroe took to social media on Tuesday with an important update for fans: she’s been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and is about to begin chemotherapy.

Monroe, a member of Pistol Annies alongside Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert, revealed the diagnosis came about after she initially thought she was anemic.

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day,” she writes in an Instagram post.

“Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA… a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.’”

The Mayo Clinic describes Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia is “a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells” a “type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma” that and causes bone marrow to produce “too many abnormal white blood cells that crowd out healthy blood cells.”

“It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it,” she continued. “So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life.”

Admitting she “was hesitant to post about” her illness,” she concluded by writing that she “could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level.”