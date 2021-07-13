Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially Emmy nominees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could officially add Emmy nominee to their already long list of accomplishments, after their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Says She Can Relate To Prince William And Prince Harry After Losing A Parent At A Young Age

For the couple’s explosive interview, which aired back in March, they held nothing back while recounting their time with the Royal Family in the U.K., including racist remarks towards Harry and Meghan’s oldest child, son Archie, 2. Meghan, who has since welcomed daughter Lilbet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, also detailed her mental illness and suicidal thoughts.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Reveals What It Was Like Working With Them

The special is nominated alongside shows including David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, “United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell”, “VICE” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”.

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Winfrey was viewed by more than 17 million people on its initial airing in the U.S. It aired in the U.K. the following night.

Take a look at all the nominees below: