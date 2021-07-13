A TikTok user named Ashley has gone viral thanks to being the spitting image of Taylor Swift.
Using the handle @traumarn13, she’s amassed some impressive social media stats, including more than 120,000 followers and 2.5 million likes.
Her most-viewed post, which has been seen more than 2.5 million times, features her sharing a tip on doing laundry in the bathtub when a washer-dryer isn’t available.
I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day. Rinse repeat. I am done. #checkplease #itsabeautifuldayto #tide #oldschool
In a followup, she joked about receiving so many views from people who didn’t realize it wasn’t the actual Taylor Swift who’d posted it.
“When millions of people think Taylor Swift does her laundry in her bathtub & don’t even think to read the screen name,” she wrote.
Thank you for all the tags in the article this morning 🌹💋❤️🩹. I love you all so much you can’t believe. #enews #taylorswift #swiftlife
Check out more posts from the “Shake It Up” singer’s lookalike below:
Focus on you and don’t worry what anyone else thinks. #taylorswift #taylornation #switie #taylorswiftoncesaid #selfconfidence
Out of commission for a bit so cleaning out drafts. #itstimeforyournextadventure #robinwilliams #favoriteactor
My neighbors watched me the whole time. Don’t let it flop 💀😈 #skaterboi #taylorswift #avrillavigne @avrillavigne #punk
Yes I got stopped at USPS 😂 but I have had so many requests to get one and I did! 🌹 #lookwhatyoumademedо #pobox #utah