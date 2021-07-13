Click to share this via email

A TikTok user named Ashley has gone viral thanks to being the spitting image of Taylor Swift.

Using the handle @traumarn13, she’s amassed some impressive social media stats, including more than 120,000 followers and 2.5 million likes.

Her most-viewed post, which has been seen more than 2.5 million times, features her sharing a tip on doing laundry in the bathtub when a washer-dryer isn’t available.

In a followup, she joked about receiving so many views from people who didn’t realize it wasn’t the actual Taylor Swift who’d posted it.

“When millions of people think Taylor Swift does her laundry in her bathtub & don’t even think to read the screen name,” she wrote.

Check out more posts from the “Shake It Up” singer’s lookalike below: