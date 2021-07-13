Hilary Duff is celebrating the newest member to her family by sharing photos from “birth day” of daughter Mae.

Duff welcomed her third child (she shares 2-year-old daughter Banks with husband Matthew Koma, and son Luca, 9, with ex Mike Comrie) in late March, but she’s only now sharing pics of the arrival.

“Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!!” she wrote in the caption, accompany several photos of the birth.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Talks About Her Newborn Daughter, Starring In ‘How I Met Your Father’ And More

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” she continued. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humour, stillness and people that support my power.”

She credited Koma as “the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣,” she added.

“My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside. The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol,” Duff wrote.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Dishes On Being A Mother Of 3: ‘Babies Just Want Their Mom’

“This is hard work… every way a woman brings a baby in is,” she pointed out. “From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️”

Duff first introduced baby Mae to her 17.6 million followers in an Instagram post, featuring a photo taken immediately after birth.