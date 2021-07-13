Gillian Anderson has made a big revelation that a lot of women are finding very relatable.

“I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry,” Anderson declared in a snippet of a video that’s been going viral on social media.

“I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button,” she insisted.

“I’m not wearing a bra,” she reiterated. “It’s just too f**king uncomfortable.”

Anderson’s admission touched a nerve, with numerous people responding to say they feel exactly the same way.

Anderson finds herself trending on the same day that she nabbed an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed portrayal of British PM Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown”.

