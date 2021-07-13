Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gillian Anderson has made a big revelation that a lot of women are finding very relatable.

“I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry,” Anderson declared in a snippet of a video that’s been going viral on social media.

“I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button,” she insisted.

RELATED: Gillian Anderson Admits Her Role In ‘The Crown’ Was The Most Difficult Performance Of Her Career

“I’m not wearing a bra,” she reiterated. “It’s just too f**king uncomfortable.”

GILLIAN ANDERSON DOESN’T WEAR BRAS ANYMORE. EVERYBODY CLAPPED EVERYBODY SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/lRvNGYHPHx — melanie (@blnchdubois) July 12, 2021

Anderson’s admission touched a nerve, with numerous people responding to say they feel exactly the same way.

I don't wear bras anymore. I wear tank tops with the shelf bra. Much more comfortable. — Andrea Marius (@dreamarius) July 13, 2021

Oh sister, I hear you. Bras suck!!! pic.twitter.com/RRYLEBdUfv — DoSomething 🏳️‍🌈 VOTE BLUE & wear a 😷 (@gianmaster191) July 13, 2021

Well, I mean, yeah… not since covid started last year — 🦋🐈🐕‍🦺 parent *BlackLivesMatter* she/her (@nmhwilson) July 13, 2021

SHE DID WHAT WE ALL WANT, those hell forsaken things — Tina (@BlanketTina) July 13, 2021

What can I say, she's my role model, loved her answer ❤💕 — Barb (@Barb92545970) July 13, 2021

Anderson finds herself trending on the same day that she nabbed an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed portrayal of British PM Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown”.