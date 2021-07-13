Ray Singleton brought his powerful voice to the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Tuesday night’s show, and he also brought a powerful story.

Speaking with the judges, the singer opened up about his wife, a U.S. Navy veteran and brain cancer survivor.

When it came time to perform, Singleton held nothing back, his soaring vocals and mighty pipes taking his cover of Andy Grammer’s “I Am Yours” to new heights.

RELATED: Ehrlich Travels All The Way From The Philippines To Blow Away The ‘AGT’ Judges

After Singleton completed the song, to rapturous applause from the audience, judge Simon Cowell asked if his wife was there; she was, and joined him onstage.

As she stood proudly next to the singer, he received the news he was hoping for: all four judges had voted to send him through to the next round.