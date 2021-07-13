Viewers of Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” audition episode were introduced to Hiplet, a dance group that melds hip-hop and ballet (which is how their name is pronounced).

The Chicago-based group faced a big obstacle, however; prior to their performance, judge Simon Cowell warns the dancers that he’s not a fan of ballet, and finds it boring.

Boring, however, is one thing that Hiplet is undeniably not. The performance starts of with classical music, but that shifts fo modern rap, with the women expertly blending the two forms of dance.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Mother-Daughter Danger Duo Terrifies Judges With Potentially Deadly Arrow Stunt

The judges are blown away — even ballet-hating Cowell, who admits it was a “really, really good audition.”

With four yes votes, viewers will be seeing Hiplet performing in the next round.