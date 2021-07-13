Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan in "Dexter"

More casting news has emerged about Showtime’s upcoming revival of “Dexter”, and it’s certainly intriguing.

On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to reprise the role of Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) police detective sister, Debra.

The return of Carpenter (who was also Hall’s wife from 2008 until 2011) is unexpected, given that Debra was left in a vegetative state after being shot, with Dexter stealing her from the hospital and throwing her body off the side of his boat, Slice of Life, before faking his own death.

The TVLine report comes weeks after John Lithgow hinted that he’d be reviving his Trinity Killer in the revival, telling Deadline (probably inadvertently) that both he and Carpenter would turn up briefly in a “flashback,” sequence.

“It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael [C. Hall] and Jennifer Carpenter and [exec producer] Clyde Phillips,” said Lithgow.

Rumours about about Carpenter reprising Debra were sparked back in March when shared a photo from an unidentified set, wearing a very Debra-like wardrobe.

While details are being kept as under wraps as possible, the “Dexter” revival is set to air sometime this fall.