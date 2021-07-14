Millie Bobby Brown’s reps have responded after TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic was slammed over some lewd comments he made during an Instagram Live.

Ecimovic, who was thought to have been romantically involved with Brown when she was just 16, joked “I groomed her” in response to a fan’s comment on the Instagram Live this week.

He also joked about their sex life, but insisted he would never apologize and that “everything I did was completely legal and approved by everybody that I was with.”

The social media star, who is reportedly now 21 and known as Hunter Echo on TikTok, also claimed he was living at Brown’s house for eight months, adding: “I thought her mom and dad knew about everything.”

Brown’s reps then told ET Canada: “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful.”

“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behaviour once and for all,” the statement added.

It’s not clear what action Brown’s team had in mind, and they didn’t confirm whether Brown was ever in a relationship with Ecimovic.

Ecimovic has since posted a TikTok about the whole thing, insisting it was a “stupid idea” and he was getting more and more drunk throughout the Instagram Live.

He admitted “I said stuff that should never have been said,” insisting a lot of the stories had been “fabricated,” but said “I am not ok with what I said.”

Brown, 17, is now thought to be dating Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi.

ET Canada has contacted Brown’s rep for comment.