Richard Branson is putting his feet up.

On Tuesday night, the billionaire adventurer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” and talked to host Stephen Colbert about his recent trip to the edge of space.

“At any point did you think this was not a good idea…?” Colbert asked the 71-year-old, who told him that while he was worried how his body would cope, the journey “was a dream come true.”

He added, “It was extraordinary.”

Asked if all the attention on the flight got to him, Branson admitted, “I was nervous stiff. I mean, you got the world filming, and just imagine throwing up all over a spaceship.”

Branson also offered his advice to fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has his own trip up to space in the works.

“Sit back, relax, look out of the window,” he said. “Absorb the view outside. Really take it in, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, enjoy it.”

