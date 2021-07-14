Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

French mentalist Kevin Micoud extracted thoughts from the “America’s Got Talent” judges for his performance Tuesday.

Micoud first asked Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum to choose from a number of past “AGT” finalists.

RELATED: ‘AGT’: Howie Mandel Apologizes After Being Called Out By Angry Mom For Being ‘Really, Really Rude’ About Her Kid’s Performance

He also asked Terry Crews up on stage then made a holographic human brain appear, which he used to transfer Vergara and Klum’s thoughts into Crews’s head.

Crews succesfully guessed the contestants picked were Kodi Lee and Shin Lim, much to the judges’ amazement.

RELATED: ‘AGT’: Singer Ray Singleton Impresses The Judges With Cover Of Andy Grammer’s ‘I Am Yours’

Micoud had also left a picture of himself on their table beforehand showing him holding up the two names.

Klum gushed, “That was incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it before!” Vergara added, “I don’t even know what to say, that was so much fun and it was such a different thing to watch.”

Cowell insisted, “This act was sensational! Absolutely sensational. It was taking this kind of act into the future, it was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.”

Mandel then shared, “The magic is far beyond anything I’ve seen before.”